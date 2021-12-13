Meerkat sculpture stolen from St. Louis Galleria

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the person who stole a sculpture from the St. Louis Galleria.
The Richmond Heights Police Department reports a 3-foot-tall orange plastic sculpture of a meerkat was stolen from the mall on Oct. 26. No additional details have been released.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact police.
