JEFFERSON COUNTY - Two medics were taken to the hospital after their ambulance was rear-ended while responding to a different crash on interstate 55 near Arnold.
The accident happened a little before 11 p.m. Friday on southbound Interstate 55 south of Richardson.
The medics are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
It is not known whether the driver of the vehicle which rear-ended the ambulance suffered any injuries.
This story will be updated when more information comes in.
Two other accidents also happened along I-55 overnight, including a deadly multi-vehicle crash and a pedestrian struck and killed by a car.
