ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two medics are expected to be okay after an overnight crash on the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, an ambulance and car were involved in a wreck in the westbound lanes.
The driver of the car involved in the crash reportedly left the scene on foot.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.