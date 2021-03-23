ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local health organization achieved a huge medical milestone Tuesday afternoon. Vaccinators at SSM Health administered its 100,000th vaccine dose since opening their DePaul hospital vaccine in Bridgeton.
The clinic administered their first dose back in December of 2020 when SSM and BJC frontline workers became eligible. About 1,000 workers were able to get their first shot. News 4 had our cameras rolling for the big moment. Take a look below.
If you're interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from SSM, visit here.
