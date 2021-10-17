ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For 365 days, Larry Simpson has found a way to help his anxiety and depression. The cancer survivor was the first person to legally purchase medical marijuana one year ago.
"Taking the gummies on a regular basis, I no longer needed my prescription medication,” Simpson said.
He shops at N’Bliss Cannibis in Manchester in west St. Louis County. Across the street is another dispensary, Kind Goods. The are two of the 162 dispensaries given licenses so far by the state of Missouri.
“We've seen the patient count go up week over week,” Drew Lammert of Kind Goods said.
The numbers tell a story of demand. There are more than 160,000 Missourians who’ve received their medical marijuana card. Forty percent of them are over the age of 50.
So far in 2021 the industry has raised more than $136 million in revenue and it’s expected to exceed $200 million, which is more than anyone expected. The success is good news for those who want to see recreational marijuana in Missouri.
“I do believe we will see recreational here and I do believe we’ll see what we’ve seen in this first year, which is revenue continue to climb and more and more patients seeking the assistance of this awesome plant,” Lammert said.
There are two groups, Fair Access Missouri and Legal Missouri 22, who have filed petitions with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to put adult use of marijuana on the ballot in 2022.
John Payne with Legal Missouri 22 says they hope to begin gathering signatures in the next two weeks with the hope of it going on the ballot in November 2022.
When Missourians approved medical marijuana they voted for the fees and taxes to go to the Missouri Veterans Commission. In total they have received more than $6 million. Currently a portion of the funds are being used to fund a columbarium wall at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
