ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials in Missouri will be getting back to issuing medical marijuana licenses Thursday.
The state will begin processing 60 licenses to marijuana cultivation facilities and giving facilities specific dates when to expect a decision if their applications have been approved.
Dispensary facilities can expect to get their license around Jan. 24th.
Throughout this entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. “This is why we chose to employ a ‘blind’ application scorer who had no access to applicants' identifying information.”
"Seed to Sale" is expected to begin Jan. 31st
And in less than a week, Illinois will become the eleventh state to legalize recreational marijuana use.
The new law goes into effect on New Year's Day. Missouri expects sales to generate millions of dollars in revenue while opponents are predicting a spike in addiction and marijuana related illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.