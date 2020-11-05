ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missourians trying to get their hands on medical marijuana will have another option in St. Peters.
Swade Dispensary will open its doors Friday to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patients need a doctor's approval and a state medical marijuana card.
"We'll have topicals ... Something you put under your tongue, creams," General Manager Jack Haddox said. "If you can think of going into a pharmacy seeing all those different muscle relievers we'll have that here as well."
The dispensary's location is 146 Jungermann Road. Click here to learn more.
The state's first dispensary opened in Manchester last month. Voters approved medical marijuana sales almost two years ago.
Health officials say they expect most of the state's 192 approved dispensaries to be open by the end of the year.
