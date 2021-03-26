ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The newest medical marijuana dispensary in the City of St. Louis opened Friday morning. Root 66 dispensary is in Dogtown on Manchester Road and is the second Root 66 store in our area.
The first opened earlier this month on South Grand. There are almost 90,000 Missourians approved to have a medical marijuana card. You need a card before you can shop at the store.
"In order to shop you have to show an ID and a Medical Card. We just verify that your medical card is valid and you have purchase limit available and then you just get let in," Rachel Shenk with Root 66 said.
The dispensary will open a third location in St. Peters on April 20. You can learn more here.
