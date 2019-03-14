ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An ARCH Medical Helicopter is on standby after a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol official told News 4 the crash occurred just before 8 a.m. Thursday at Highway NN and Rosella Lane.
The official said people were injured in the crash but the extent of the injuries is currently unknown.
News 4 has a crew headed to the area and will update this story as more details are known.
