ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A two-day cannabis conference kicks off in St. Louis Monday.
The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association is hosting the MoCannBizCon & Expo. Organizers say the goal is to specifically prepare Missouri’s medical cannabis industry, businesses, and license applicants for success.
Organizers say the overall economic impact of medical marijuana is expected to be more than $500 million in one year.
The conference at Union Station is where experts from all over the cannabis industry are expected to give presentations and content to address how the industry will effect Missouri.
News 4 checked the Missouri Department of Health and Human and as of March 5th there have been a total of 453 pre-filed applications forms. Fees are already well over $3.2 million.
