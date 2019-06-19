CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters battled a small fire at a retirement and nursing home in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon that led to brief evacuations for some residents.
According to fire officials, a contained fire in its mechanical room started due to a mechanical failure of a hot water boiler around noon.
Firefighters were able to douse the fire but smoke came into the living area, so residents were evacuated.
No one was injured.
All residents have returned safely back to the care center.
