Meat processing plant planned for Warren County to bring financial relief to farmers, consumers

WARREN COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A beef processing plant is coming to Warren County in 2024.
After a nationwide search, American Foods Group selected Warren County as the site for its newest state-of-the-art meat processing plant.
"Projects like this do not come everyday," Steve Etcher, the Director of the Greater Warren County Economic Development Council, said. "They're wonderful opportunities to be able to pursue, they're very competitive and you have to have the right solution."
Etcher said Warren County boasts the necessary infrastructure and access to a large labor pool. The facility will bring around 1,400 new jobs to the area with an annual payroll of $80 million.
"We are in a great location, we're between the consumer and the raw materials so what a perfect place for a processing facility," he said.
According to Etcher, a new processing facility has not been built in more than 50 years. While many facilities have had upgrades and additions, the new 500,000 square foot facility will give local farmers a boost.
"Everything you can do locally, you're just going to be a lot happier," Hubie Kluesner, a beef cattle farmer in Marthasville, said.
Kluesner's farm has been in the family for more than 40 years and he tends to around 60 beef cattle on the 72-acre farm. Once his cattle are ready to be sent off to the processing facilities, he said it can be a cumbersome process.
"It's a big deal to get the load of cattle lined up and you have to have a spot for them once you get there," he said. "I think the last load was 483 miles and one load was a $2,000 cost to move them."
He moves about three or four loads per year--around 120 cattle-- to processing plants outside of Missouri. He hopes to save on transportation costs once the Warren County facility is up and running.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how they price their cattle and their grid marketing, I'm very thrilled," he said.
American Foods Group is estimated to invest upwards of $500 million in the facility, which will be located right off of Interstate 70 between Wright City and Foristell. Etcher said it will sit near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Archer Road.
Construction is scheduled to begin in April of 2022 and be complete by 2024. In addition, Etcher said the economic impact of the facility will be felt in Warren County, the greater St. Louis region and the state of Missouri.
"With the sale of their product across the globe, we're looking at hundreds of millions of dollars of annual economic impact," he said. "There's going to be a lot of jobs where there are people who live in St. Charles County and come here to work, there are going to be a lot of support businesses that will start up and expand to support AFG at this location and those will be anywhere in the region."
Rising beef prices and shortages at the grocery store can largely be blamed on backups at processing plants nationwide, according to industry experts. COVID-19 outbreaks within facilities force them to operate a less volume than normal. When facilities don't have enough employees to process the volume of meat coming in, farmers are left holding onto cattle longer than anticipated.
However, the addition of the facility in Warren County will now give farmers in the Midwest another option when it comes to processing their beef. Experts believe that could alleviate pressure on other facilities, bringing in better prices for farmers and potentially, consumers.
