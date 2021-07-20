ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A new business is coming to St. Louis as Deli Star is moving its headquarters to just west of downtown.
The company, which specializes in meats and culinary innovation, will move into the Villa Lighting Building on Choteau. The company's last facility located in Fayetteville, Illinois was destroyed by a fire in January.
The move will mean 475 new additional jobs in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.