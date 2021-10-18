HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Professional meat cutters from across Missouri and Illinois will compete in the first round of the Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge Monday at the Ice Zone in Hazelwood.
The competing 13 meat cutters are responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse. During the competition, the butchers will each get 30-40 pounds of beef to cut. They will each be judged on quality, yield and speed in the timed cut-off.
The top scorers will advance to the semi-finals, where they will compete for an opportunity to participate in the national competition. The winner of the national competition receives $20,000 and is crowed the Meat Cutter of the Year.
