JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Health Department is managing a single case of Measles and anyone who may have come into contact with the subject, the organization said in a press release.
JCHD said its Communicable Disease staff are working directly with the subject to identify anyone who may have come in contact with them and make arrangements for follow up immunizations and necessary care.
This case is associated with a previously identified out of state confirmed case of Measles acquired while traveling.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) say measles start with a runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat. These are then followed up by a rash that spreads over the body.
The CDC warns that measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person, which can then spread to others through coughing and sneezing. Measles can also live for up to two hours in an airspace where an infected person coughed or sneezed. If other people breathe in the contaminated air or touch an infected surface and then touch their eyes, noses, or mouths, they can then become infected.
More information on Measles can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.