ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Volunteers from the St. Louis area filled Chaifetz Arena on Saint Louis University’s Midtown campus Wednesday to give back. Their work is part of a national day of service as Americans honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The St. Louis Meal Pack of 9/11 Day is co-hosted by the United Way of Greater St. Louis and St. Louis Area Foodbank. It is one of eight volunteer projects around the nation, organized by 911day.org.
Leaders are hoping 1,000 volunteers do their part to fill 275,000 packs of healthy meals that will stay in the bi-state area to be distributed by the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
"That's about a half a million people struggling with food insecurities. These are children, seniors, veterans, each and every day that are walking around in plain sight who aren't going to be saying, 'Hi, I haven't eaten in two days.' So it's really a program that we at the St. Louis Area Food Bank are proud to be a part of trying to solve," said Meredith Knopp, president and CEO of the St. Louis Area Foodbank.
At one end of the arena, a banner from the organization ‘Heroes Care’ lists the name of each person who died on 9/11, a reminder to volunteers about why they are coming together on this National Day of Service.
