ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For healthcare workers, a free meal in times like this can provide a much-needed reminder that they aren't forgotten.
That's why two weeks ago, John Perkins, the owner of Juniper Restaurant made a call to Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
"I spoke to someone on one of the COVID units and asked, 'Hey do you guys need food?' Once I got a sense of the need, which is pretty profound, I realized we can't cover this, so I started taking donations to cover the cost of the food because we are providing it for free," he said.
So Perkins started the website Meals for Meds.
Here's how it works: At the bottom of the home page there are logos of the restaurants involved. You click on the one you want to donate to, and the restaurant then uses that money to provide meals for hospital workers.
At the top, those hospital workers can order meals for the staff free of charge.
News 4's Steve Harris has the story.
