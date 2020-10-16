ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the Missouri National Guard and local health departments to offer free COVID-19 testing.
The free community testing events are occurring throughout the state and are open to anyone who lives in Missouri.
At the testing sites, people will stay in their car and do a self-administered nasal swab, which will then be sent off to a lab for processing.
Online registration can speed up the testing process but is not required.
Click here for a list of upcoming testing dates and to pre-register.
