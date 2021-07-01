ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is rewarding children for good outdoor behavior.
MDC has partnered with Sonic Drive-In to give ice cream “citations” to kids who are caught practicing responsible nature behavior, such as wearing a life jacket or keeping nature clean. The “citation” can then be turned in to a participating Sonic Drive-In for a free ice cream cone.
Agents began issuing the rewards on July 1.
