ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The McKinley Bridge will be completely closed starting Friday night.
At 9 p.m., Illinois Department of Transportation crews will close both directions of the bridge. The bridge is expected to be closed until the end of Saturday.
Crews are closing the bridge to complete deck sealing.
