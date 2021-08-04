VENICE, Ill (KMOV.com) – The McKinley Bridge is closed following an officer in need of aid call early Wednesday.
Shortly after 3 a.m. an officer in need of aid call was placed by St. Louis City police. News 4 contacted city police and were told they were notified to shut down the bridge but did not have any other information on what occurred.
Around 4 a.m., a News 4 crew on the scene saw a car drive through the barricaded area and shots were heard. Later, what appeared to be a body was seen on the ground and an ambulance arrived on the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Turn on News 4 This Morning for live updates.
