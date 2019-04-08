ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals are hoping to end the Dodgers 5-game winning streak Monday but all eye's might be on Wednesday's game, thanks to a special offer from McDonald's.
The franchise is offering free Big Mac's for ever home run hit by the Redbirds during the game. In order to get a free burger, fans who attended the game will need to redeem their ticket at a restaurant at 1 of the 159 restaurants in the St. Louis area between April 11 -13.
The following McDonald's restaurants will be participating in the giveaway:
MISSOURI
- the City of St. Louis
- St. Louis County
- St. Charles County
- Jefferson County
- Franklin County
- Gasconade County
- Iron County
- Lincoln County
- Madison County
- Pike County
- Warren County
ILLINOIS
- St. Clair County
- Madison County
- Monroe County
- Randolph County
- Marion County
- Jersey County
- Washington County
- Clinton County
- Macoupin County
