ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The top prosecutor in St. Louis County is leaving office at the end of this month, after holding the office for near three decades.
Bob McCulloch lost to challenger Wesley Bell in the August primary. Bell did not face a Republican opponent in the general election.
McCulloch has been a central figure in St. Louis County for a long time and through some intense controversies, most notably Ferguson.
In a lengthy interview, with News 4’s Lauren Trager reflected on the highs and lows of his years as head of the office.
He says he's really proud of the work the staff has been doing, especially with helping victims of crime, and with reforms like drug court.
But he says there were times when he just wanted to keep driving down the highway and not show up to work because there were some challenging days, not surprisingly the most being the grand jury investigation into the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson back in 2014.
McCulloch was very candid in our interview.
He even got a little emotional talking about how his family, particularly his father, a police officer who died in the line of duty, would think about him.
“I assume, they'd all be very happy, my mother and happy both. With all their kids,” he said, holding back tears.
We asked McCulloch how he would have done things any differently in his tenure. We also asked him his thoughts on incoming prosecutor Wesley Bell. His answers can be seen in the video above.
Bell officially takes over the office January 1st.
To see our interview, click the video above.
