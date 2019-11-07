ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three months into the football season, and ahead of a state playoff game, a McCluer North football player finds himself on the sideline after a shocking revelation.

Sophomore Jason Easley transferred from a school in Jefferson City to McCluer North in August.

He played quarterback on the football team and everything seemed to be going fine.

[READ: McCluer North football self-reports use of ineligible player]

Then, three weeks ago, Easley said the athletic director called him into his office and asked if he was eligible.

"I said yes, because at the time I thought I was," he said. "No one told me I wasn’t eligible to play."

But according to the school district, an internal review late last month uncovered Easley wasn’t eligible; he wasn't on the roster and Easley was told his grades weren't up the par.

In fact, he was told he was never on the roster.

The school then self-reported the violation to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, which is now investigating.

The school’s athletic director was also put on leave.

"I’m just really upset because no one reached out to me," said Samora Johnson, Easley's mom. "They called me to get him on the team, but no one called me when he was taken off the team, so I was trying to get an understanding from him what happened."

Johnson said her son's name was listed in the program at all the games, which makes the declaration he was never on the roster all the more confusing.

One day before the team’s playoff game, the two still don’t know where things went wrong. But they don't want people to think they were trying to scam the system.

"I just want people to know that we didn’t know that he was ineligible," Johnson said.

"I just want everybody to know that it’s not my fault, I didn’t know," Easley added.

The situation cost McCluer North home field advantage for Friday’s game against Parkway West, and Easley the rest of his season.

"Kinda hurts that I came all this way for nothing," he said. "Three months just to come to playoffs and not be able to play."

MSHAA officials said they are still reviewing this case and could issue other punishments as needed.