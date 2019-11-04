ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- McCluer North self-reported the use of an ineligible player on their football team.
Jason West with MSHSSA confirmed to News 4 the school self-reported the infraction.
"We did receive a self-report from the school indicating the use of an ineligible player," West said.
McCluer North, led by coach Leon McErath, is 6-3 on the year.
No other information was made immediately available. The circumstances around the infraction were not made public.
Earlier this season, Cardinals Ritter was found to be using an ineligible player. Their coaching staff was terminated.
News 4 is following this story and will provide more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.