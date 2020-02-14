NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A teacher at McCluer High School is facing charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a student.
Willie Williams, 29, of St. Ann is charged with sexual contact with a student.
Police say he had inappropriate communications with a student on social media and had sexual contact with the student sometime between January 1 and February 13.
Williams is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The Ferguson-Florissant School District says Williams will be on paid administrative leave while the legal process plays out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.