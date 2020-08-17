A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI