ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mark and Patricia McCloskey will be speaking at the Republican National Convention, according to a report.
Confirmed: Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis man who pointed a gun at protesters last month, will be speaking during the RNC next week. "Mr. McCloskey will be in full oratory splendor at the RNC," his lawyer Albert Watkins tells Wake Up To Politics. First reported by @jdawsey1.— Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) August 18, 2020
The Central West End residents were seen pointing guns at protesters outside their home in late June. The demonstrators were marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson's home.
READ: Charges filed against Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Both are facing charges of one count of unlawful use of a weapon - flourishing. Their attorney says they were protecting their home and property.
Several Republicans, including President Donald Trump and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson have said the couple should not be charged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.