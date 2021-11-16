KENOSHA, Wis. (KMOV.com) -- A well-known St. Louis Republican is in Kenosha, Wisconsin pushing for a not guilty verdict of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia were both spotted in Kenosha supporting Rittenhouse who faces a slew of charges.

"We feel this is all politically motivated and that Kyle did nothing but defend himself as did we a year ago," McCloskey said. "And we're hoping that the jury agrees and finds him not guilty on all counts and he go on a free man."

+3 Kyle Rittenhouse provoked fatal shootings by pointing AR-15 at man, prosecutors say in closing arguments Kyle Rittenhouse provoked the fatal shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year by pointing his AR-15-style weapon at Joseph Rosenbaum, prosecutors said Monday in closing arguments of his homicide trial.

The McCloskeys faced charges after pointing guns at protesters last summer as they walked past their homes on a private street. The Mccloskeys pled guilty to misdemeanor offenses stemming from their incident but were pardoned by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

“We were prosecuted. Kyle is being prosecuted. But make no mistake, they aren’t just after people like Kyle and me," McCloskey wrote in an official statement.

Rittenhouse, 17 at the time, traveled the few miles from his home across the state border to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as the city was in the throes of damaging protests that followed a police officer's shooting of Jacob Blake after a call to a domestic disturbance.

The Illinois native now faces five felony charges and, if convicted on the most serious charge, could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Judge Schroeder dismissed a misdemanor weapon charge. The charge, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, was punishable by up to nine months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

After dismissing the charge, Judge Schroeder issued the jury instructions. Closing arguments are set to come afterward and last up to five hours. The jury of eight men and 10 women will also be narrowed to 12 people by a drawing of names before deliberations begin.