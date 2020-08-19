ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mark and Patricia McCloskey owe nearly $25,000 in St. Louis property taxes, online documentation shows.
The Central West End couple was criminally charged last month after pointing guns at protesters who were marching in their neighborhood. Photos of the altercation went viral, and eventually caught the eye of President Trump, who invited them to a virtual campaign event. They'll also be speaking at the Republican National Convention next week.
The couple owes the back taxes for their office building on Lindell Boulevard.
City Assessor Michael Dauphin said the couple filed an appeal of the city's assessed value for their home and office this year, but both were denied. They have not appealed that denial. They do not owe any back taxes on their home.
Dauphin said the city is unlikely to take action against the McCloskeys because serious enforcement usually begins in the third year of past due taxes.
