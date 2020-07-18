WASHINGTON D.C. (KMOV.com)-- The infamous Central West End couple who gained national headlines after pointing guns at protesters in June appeared on President Trump's virtual campaign web series Friday night.
Patricia and Mark McCloskey were seen pointing guns at protesters who were marching on Portland Place heading to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home on June 28. The protesters were calling for Krewson to resign. Krewson read the names and addresses of demonstrators calling for police reform during a Facebook Live video.
The couple shared their side of what happened during the President's campaign livestream.
"I thought within seconds we were going to be overrun. That... they'd be in the house, they'd be setting fires, they'd be killing us and that would be the end of things," Mark McCloskey said on Trump's campaign program Making the Case.
"The so-called peaceful protest kinda ended when they smashed through the gate into my neighborhood and poured into my front yard," he continued.
Despite his claims, video circulating on social media shows protesters opening and walking through the unbroken gate. It is unclear when it was actually damaged or who destroyed it.
Patricia McCloskey maintained they called police before grabbing the guns despite police stating they received no calls from the couple's street at the time of the incident.
Missouri Gov. Parson said Trump is keeping an eye on the case. During a phone call, Trump told the governor he "understands the situation in St. Louis and how out of control it is for a prosecutor to let violent criminals off and not do their job and try to attack law-abiding citizens."
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley on Thursday urged Attorney General William Barr to launch a federal civil rights investigation of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of abuse of power in her investigation of a couple who wielded guns while defending their home during a protest.
Earlier this week, St. Louis police applied for warrants in the McCloskey case but no charges have been filed at this time.
