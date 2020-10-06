ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey Tuesday on charges of exhibiting guns at protesters in a June incident in their neighborhood.
Additionally, the grand jury added a charge of tampering with evidence for both members of the couple.
[Read: No trespassing charges for Portland Place protesters]
The McCloskeys were in court Tuesday, but the case was pushed back a week because the grand jury had not rendered a decision on whether or not to indict them.
Afterward, Mark McCloskey expressed frustration with the fact no protesters were charged in the incident.
“They broke down our gate, they trespassed on our property. Not a single one of those people are now charged with anything,” Mark McCloskey stated. “We’re charged with felonies that could cost us four years of our lives and our law license.”
[WATCH: Mark McCloskey vents over lack of charges for trespassers, claims government is protecting criminals]
McCloskey said the decision not to prosecute the trespassers shows the government has chosen to protect “criminals from honest citizens.”
This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.