38 neighbors pin open letter denouncing the McCloskeys for waving guns at protesters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Central West End couple seen on video pointing guns at protesters marching to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home on Sunday were denounced by 38 neighbors.
Residents of Westmoreland Place released a letter Wednesday addressing Sunday's event when Mark and Patricia McCloskey were seen waving guns at protesters. Westmoreland Place is adjacent to Portland Place where the McCloskeys live.
"We condemn the behavior of anyone who uses threats of violence, especially through the brandishing of firearms, to disrupt peaceful protest, whether it be in this neighborhood or anywhere in the United States," the letter reads.
[READ: Central West End couple explains why they pointed guns at protesters who demanded Krewson's resignation]
The McCloskeys were caught on camera standing outside their home waving a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle at protesters heading over to Krewson's home, calling for her resignation. The McCloskeys claim they were scared for their lives when the protesters entered the private neighborhood.
[READ: McCloskeys say they support BLM and fight for civil rights, but were 'victim of a mob']
"I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate," Mark McCloskey told CNN's Chris Cuomo Tuesday.
The letter ended with a line saying the residents seek positive action and constructive dialogue to maintain a civil society.
A petition is calling for the McClockseys to be disbarred for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Change.org petition also claims Patricia is part of the Board of Election Commissioners and asks people to contact the organization, but late Monday night the Board of Election Commissioners said the couple is not connected to the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.