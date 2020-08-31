ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The Central West End couple who made headlines across the world when they grabbed their guns to confront protesters made their first court appearance Monday.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey facing a count of unlawful use of a weapon after pointing guns at protesters marching through their street on June 28th. Protesters were calling for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign.

The McCloskeys claimed they feared for their lives.

"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening matter at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis," Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement. "We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation will not be tolerated."

In July, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tweeted that he believes Gardner should be focused on other matters such as violent crime.

Parson told a radio host that based on the information he's received, it's likely he would pardon the couple.

Gardner issued a brief statement Monday stating the case has been continued until October 6.