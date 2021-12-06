McArthur's Bakery bringing smiles to Schnucks

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Smiles are popping up at Schnucks!
McArthur’s Bakery’s Smiley Face Cookie Company cookies launched into 73 Schnucks stores Monday. The bakery creates cookie decorating jobs for local adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities via Lafayette Industries’ StepUp Program.
"Our StepUp team members decorate each oversized butter cookie with great care and truly love their jobs," said McArthur's Bakery owner Scott Rinaberger. "We are happy to bring these special cookies and their job-training mission to a much bigger audience through Schnucks."
In the StepUp program, individuals learn long-term social and job skills. The program provides participants with real-world training to help them succeed in today’s employment environment.
