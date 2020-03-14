FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The owners of a local restaurant are taking extra steps to support who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Metro East.
Management at McAlister's Deli announced the restaurant chain will be providing free lunch for kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The decision comes after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced all schools in Illinois will close effective Tuesday, March 17.
[READ: Illinois governor orders schools closed due to covornavirus]
In a Facebook post, McAlister's management said "We want to do our part to make sure our friends get through this challenging time. So take this worry off your plate, and put it on ours. We will get through it. Together."
The free lunch will be provided at the following locations: Carbondale, Mount Vernon, Scott Air Force Base, Shiloh, Fairview Heights, Edwardsville, Forsyth, Effingham, Bloomington, Champaign, Springfield, Peoria, Macomb, Galesburg and Moline.
The free lunch includes a turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, applesauce and a cookie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.