ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Leaders in St. Charles County are urging business owners to post signs in their windows that read “no shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.” Leaders are hoping this will help curb a recent spike in coronavirus cases as the county has decided it won’t mandate masks wearing.
For the first time in months, Al and Barbara Tibbs dined out at a restaurant. The two felt comfortable at Snibo’s Sports Bar and left their masks at home.
“If we go anywhere like Lowes, Home Depot we always wear a mask but we felt like with the social distancing here we’ll be able to sit down and have a meal and not have to have a mask on,” Tibbs said.
Snibo’s owner, Leslie Schniable, said people dining in rarely wear masks.
“None of the customers wear masks,” Schniable said. “If they do come in with a mask on, that is completely fine. I haven’t noticed a lot of it.”
However, a group of elected leaders in St. Charles County are working to change that. Mayors of O’Fallon, Wentzville and Lake Saint Louis are banding together to strongly request businesses in the county require customers to mask up.
St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano is part of the coalition and is clearly worried about the rapid increase in COVID-19 caes. On Monday, Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force pointed to Wentzville and O’Fallon as hot spots.
“I am very concerned about the whole county, I truly am,” Pagano said. “I really feel the whole county, we must work together and we must all wear the mask.”
But some customers said knowing who requires masks and who doesn’t is confusing. It’s why some businesses think the burden should be taken off of them and placed in the hands of elected leaders.
“If it’s required by the city itself, it’s not necessarily our doing when they walk in the door and we say ‘Hey could you put a mask on?’” said Brittany Politte, general manager of Uptown Cheapskate clothing store in St. Peters.
St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said he won’t mandate masks because he doesn’t have the personnel to enforce it. Instead he told News 4 he is focusing on educating citizens and hoping they choose to wear a mask on their own.
