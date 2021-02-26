ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Mayoral candidate and Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer says she believes St. Louis can reduce violent crime by learning from other cities.

Spencer told News 4 she built a 10-step plan after examining strategies used by other cities. The first plan of plan is called "Focused Deterrence Strategies," which Spencer says is a collaborative effort between law enforcement, the Circuit Attorney and service providers to target high rate offenders and gangs.

"Focus on the very small number of individuals who are at-risk of being involved in violence. This is a program that helped Oakland drop its homicide rate by about 50 percent over five years," she said.

Spencer pointed to a recent administrative review of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, which urges the department to focus on hiring more officers and reallocating resources.

"It really highlighted an enormous amount of redundancy and inefficiency in our police department, so tackling that right off the bat will free up an enormous amount of manpower hours, police resources to focus on addressing violence and engaging in more proactive community policing," she said.

Spencer adds that the City Workhouse should close.

"Its important that the city of St. Louis join almost every other city in the nation in being a one incarceration facility city. It is an enormous amount of additional expense to run two facilities," she said.

Spencer says racial equality will be a focus of her administration, investing just as much in low-income communities as more affluent neighborhoods. Spencer says she has often felt handcuffed serving in the Board of Aldermen and thinks she can have a bigger impact as mayor.