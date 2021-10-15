ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones said "an incarceration provision would be unacceptable" for a bill passed by the Board of Alderman targeting people lifting car door handles.

Bill 61 passed out of the board on October 1. The bill would make it illegal to lift or tamper with car door handles and suspects could face a fine, probation, diversion programs or even jail time.

Mayor Jones released a statement on Friday saying "incarceration rarely makes people better; individuals traumatized by this experience, cut off from friends and family, are dramatically more likely to end right back up in our incarceration system."

Jones said her administration will be going over the bill and looking into ways to remove the incarceration portion.