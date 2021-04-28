ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed her first executive order Wednesday, taking an aim at police accountability.
Her signature means St. Louis officers will face the same discipline process as other city employees. The mayor said it better ensures police are held accountable.
The order also calls on the department of corrections to hand over all detainee complaints from the city Justice Center and the workhouse dating back to 2017.
