ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hammerstone's in Soulard has been around for more than two decades, but General Manager Cory Hammerstone says this has been one of the toughest years.
"Surreal, it's very strange," said Hammerstone.
She is one of hundreds of bars and restaurants in St. Louis City who must close at 11 p.m. due to COVID-19 restrictions. But while some business owners are frustrated, Hammerstone, says it's been helpful to keep crowds in check.
"Nothing really good comes after 11," said the longtime general manager. "That’s when people get more bold, more carefree, so to me it's just a really smart move by the city's part."
On Monday, Mayor Lyda Krewson said while they are discussing relaxing the curfew restrictions, right now is not the time.
"We have not made the decision to life the 11 p.m, closing time because our numbers just aren't there," said the mayor in her Facebook live briefing.
But the mayor's office nor the health department could provide an answer to News 4 on what numbers they are looking for.
A look at the city's COVID dashboard shows a steady decline in cases since midsummer when restrictions like the mask mandate and curfew and capacity restrictions went into place.
In St. Louis County, restaurants and bars that serve food do not have to close at any time. But bars serving no food must close at 10 p.m.
Some business owners tell News 4 the reduced hours has led to a 60 percent reduction in business.
