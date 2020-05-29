ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has unveiled plans for a $64 million funding package that will address the needs of St. Louisans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know this global crisis will have devastating effects on our residents and businesses both in the short and long-term, and it’s our collective responsibility to prepare and plan for both,” Mayor Krewson said. “We must be intentional, deliberate, and thoughtful in recognizing that COVID-19-related hardships aren’t going away overnight and will be felt in every corner of our community, particularly our most vulnerable populations that have already been disproportionately affected.”
More than half of the money for the package will come from federal CARES Act funding.
Next week, Mayor Krewson’s administration plans to work with the Board of Aldermen to introduce legislation for the funding package, which includes investments across several departments.
Under the proposed package, the Department of Human Services would get $20 million to address homeless prevention, street outreach, emergency shelters, eviction mediation, and the looming housing crisis as unemployment continues rising.
The proposal also would give more than $16 million to the Community Development Administration to address the increased needs associated with food insecurity/distribution, affordable housing, health care services, utility assistance and short-term working capital assistance.
In addition, the Department of Health would receive over $7 million to bolster its response to the pandemic.
