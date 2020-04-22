ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson along with the City's Health Director Dr. Frederick Echols helped open a new COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday in a community both believe needs this site more than ever.
The city has partnered with Affinia Healthcare to open the site on 4414 North Florissant Avenue in the heart of north St. Louis City. People need to call 314-833-2777 to be pre-screened for an appointment first.
Krewson said of the tests given city-wide so far, 13% came back positive. As of Wednesday, St. Louis City recorded more than 900 cases and more than 40 people have died.
[INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 cases by zip code around St. Louis]
The majority of those cases are concentrated in the north side of the city.
"It's absolutely important for [the site] to be here in the heart of north St. Louis. For a number of reasons,” Krewson said. “We know COVID-19 is more prevalent in the African American community. But, in addition to that, we need it to be close to people, more convenient for people and for it to be free."
