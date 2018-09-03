ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the first time since the controversy erupted last week, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson spoke about the exclusion list of police officers created by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office.
"The way to handle this is between the Circuit Attorney and the police department. I think the drama of it is a disservice to our residents," said Krewson.
Last week, Gardner's office acknowledged making a list with the names of 28 St. Louis police officers that it will exclude from testifying in cases because of questions about their trustworthiness. In a statement Friday, her office said it created the list at the request of the police department.
But on Saturday, Chief John Hayden released a statement that directly contradicted the Circuit Attorney's Office:
"No leaders from our Department asked the Circuit Attorney’s Office to compile an Exclusion list, nor do we have any need for such a list."
Gardner responded with her own statement on Saturday:
"If Chief Hayden is unaware of the details regarding our concerns with the credibility of some of his officers, then he needs to look no further for the information than from his own command staff. In fact, Major Sack has even expressed his appreciation to us for helping to hold his "guys accountable."
On Monday the president of the St. Louis Police Officers Association called the exclusion list illegal.
"It has a chilling effect on law enforcement and the crime-fighting mission of the police department and it's putting lives in danger. I just can't say it any stronger than that," said Jeff Roorda.
Chief Hayden sought to move past the controversy when he spoke with News 4 at the Labor Day parade.
"I think all of the statements have been made and people can make, you know, form an opinion about what they think. But at the end of the day she and I will sit down this week and work out some things and the officers, the agencies can work well together."
Roorda said the union has filed a formal request to attend any meetings the chief and Circuit Attorney hold this week about the exclusion list.
