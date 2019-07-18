ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis family is celebrating a big step forward Thursday in the building of their new home.
A wall-raising ceremony was held by the Habitat for Humanity organization.
The group is helping several families purchase and build new homes in the La Saison neighborhood west of Soulard.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city officials were on hand for the ceremony.
The couple buying this home has three children.
When completed, there will be six new homes here.
Habitat families pitch in to build their home, and other homes, in return for savings on the cost of the home.
