ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mayor Lyda Krewson has started the process of nominating city residents to a Board of Freeholders, which marks a new development in the City-County merger.
Mayor Krewson posted overnight the St. Louis City Election Board is verifying a petition from the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis. After the signatures are verified, she will have 10 days to appoint nine members to the board.
The Municipal League said the board will deal with the City-County merger. Board members will spend up to a year developing a plan that could be voted on by St. Louis City and County residents.
Missouri law requires the board to be made up of nine people from the city, nine from the county and one person from elsewhere in the state.
Mayor Krewson is asking anyone interested in serving on the board to complete an application and email it to Freeholders@st.louis-mo.gov or bring it to her office at City Hall, room 200.
