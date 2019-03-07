ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It might still feel like winter outside, but Thursday the St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson was talking about summer jobs for young people.
Krewson hopes 1000 kids will be hired through STL Youth Jobs, a private-public partnership that funds job opportunities for people between 16 and 24.
The jobs start at $9 per hour.
"A summer job is an opportunity to learn workplace skills, financial literacy, and get on a path to a career,” Krewson said. “You can't take for granted everyone has those skills. We all had to learn it. How to show up on time, how to act, these young folks need to learn that as well."
You can apply by visiting STLYouthJobs.org.
The city will also hire 100 seasonal workers to mow grass on vacant lots and city parks.
Those jobs start at $13 dollars an hour and run from April until October.
You can apply at a job fair Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. At 1515 North Kingshighway.
