ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After a rash of violence across St. Louis, Mayor Lyda Krewson is speaking out.

Kenndei Powell

Kenndei Powell, 3, was killed in a drive-by shooting in St. Louis (Family Photo)

The mayor took to Twitter after a 3-year-old was killed and a 6-year-old was injured over the weekend in a drive-by shooting.

Read: Girl, 3, killed, 6-year-old injured in South City shooting

Early Tuesday morning, Krewson said the drive-by shooting was outrageous, abhorrent and unthinkable. 

"No dispute/retaliation is worth this," read part of her tweet.

Mayor Krewson also made a plea for people to call CrimeStoppers with information.  

While St. Louis grapples with the ongoing violence, the Board of Aldermen is endorsing a plan called “cure violence,” a healthcare crisis approach to which the city has committed $500,000. The plan is an offshoot of the “ceasefire project” that was used in New Orleans and stressed strong federal prosecution.

The city’s plan also works with the clergy to address the social needs of those in under-served neighborhoods.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.