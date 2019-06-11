ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After a rash of violence across St. Louis, Mayor Lyda Krewson is speaking out.
The mayor took to Twitter after a 3-year-old was killed and a 6-year-old was injured over the weekend in a drive-by shooting.
Read: Girl, 3, killed, 6-year-old injured in South City shooting
Early Tuesday morning, Krewson said the drive-by shooting was outrageous, abhorrent and unthinkable.
"No dispute/retaliation is worth this," read part of her tweet.
Mayor Krewson also made a plea for people to call CrimeStoppers with information.
I’m outraged & just sick- 3 y/o Kennedi killed Sun eve - 6 y/o Oriel injured - by shooter from a car on Michigan. Outrageous, abhorrent, unthinkable. Unbearable pain for these families. No dispute/retaliation is worth this. Help @SLMPD - CrimeStoppers - 866-371-8477 https://t.co/1G2nZeVUKp— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) June 11, 2019
While St. Louis grapples with the ongoing violence, the Board of Aldermen is endorsing a plan called “cure violence,” a healthcare crisis approach to which the city has committed $500,000. The plan is an offshoot of the “ceasefire project” that was used in New Orleans and stressed strong federal prosecution.
The city’s plan also works with the clergy to address the social needs of those in under-served neighborhoods.
