ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson delivered a State of the City address Thursday.
Economic development, technology and the demolition of vacant buildings were major focuses.
"This is the first one I've done,” Krewson said. “You know, I issue a report, the momentum report. This year I issued a report and it's both online and has printed copies. But, they invited me to speak. I am happy to go."
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said while sof ot the mayor’s talking points were what the city was looking to hear, he would have liked to see more progress on one of the city’s biggest issues.
"She painted a picture of job growth and development, which was good,” Reed said. “But, a lot of people wanted to hear more of the public safety front."
Krewson also called for the repeal of the city's residency rules for all city employees, including police.
