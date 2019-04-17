ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mayor Lyda Krewson tells news 4 changes are coming for a city agency that uses millions of taxpayer dollars.
A federal agency has been reviewing SLATE, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, after News 4 began its own investigation.
Read: 'It's a lie;' Whistleblowers call for investigation of city agency amid claims of mismanagement of millions in taxpayer money.
“We will be making some changes,” said Krewson.
Krewson said Wednesday, she had a phone conference with investigators from the Department of Labor.
They'd recently conducted a review of SLATE.
In January, News 4 raised questions about management at the agency.
Krewson said investigators did not find anything criminal, but said there were items that require change.
“We are going to make some structural changes at SLATE and we are in the process of figuring out what that will be. from the board to the bylaws, to staffing, we are looking at the whole thing," she said.
READ: Local leaders call for halt of document shredding as investigators dig into local agency
When asked if the findings were alarming, Krewson said, “You never like to have any findings that are not 100% positive, but I don't think I would use the word alarming, that's not in my vocabulary, we just figure out how to change things for the better."
Some people, including aldermen, have questioned why there have not been leadership changes at the organization, even in the midst of on-going investigations.
When it comes to staff changes, Krewson said changes weren’t imminent.
“We are not doing anything today,” she said.
Krewson said a written report from the Department of Labor could come in about 45 days.
In the meanwhile, the FBI and US Attorney’s Office investigation into the organization continue.
