FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed in a Ferguson shooting Saturday afternoon, including a family member of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
Officers with the Ferguson Police Department responded to the 200 block of Meadowcrest after 7 p.m. and found two deceased women. Investigators first thought it was a home invasion and later said it may have started as a domestic dispute that "spilled into the home."
However, police now say the incident started outside the home when a woman arrived to confront the person that lives there before two more woman showed up. During the altercation, one of the women displayed a gun. A relative of the home's resident tried to intervene and was assaulted by one of the women.
Police say someone forced their way inside the home. Two of the woman went to home's lower level, where one was allegedly destroying property while the other was flourishing a gun. The relative of the home's occupant then fired at the woman with the gun, but hit both women, who were pronounced dead at the scene.
During a Monday news conference, Mayor Jones said one of the victims was a cousin.
"Recently it hit home to me. The double murder in Ferguson was my cousin, Maya. She was just 27 years old. She was two months pregnant," Jones said. "It troubles me because we're at a point in our society where they feel like the only answer is a gun. There are more answers to solving our problems with each other than shooting each other."
Ferguson police have not yet identified either victim of the shooting. Police announced Tuesday that they have 24-year-old Garry Rodgers in custody for the shooting. Rodgers was taken into custody in St. Louis City.
